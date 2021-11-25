Kerala receives highest rainfall in 60 years till date

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been receiving unusually high rainfall especially in the latter half of this year. Met records show rainfall this year has been the highest in the last 60 years.

This year, till Wednesday Nov 24, the state received 3523.3 mm rain. The rainfall received so far this year has surpassed 3,521 mm recorded in 2007 and 3,519 mm in 2018 when floods wreaked havoc across the state.

In 1961 Kerala had received 4,257 mm which continues to be the highest rainfall recorded in the state ever as per available records.

Kerala has received more than average rainfall in just seven months of this year so far. Excess rainfall was received in January, March, April, May, September , October and November .

Significantly, heavy rains lashed the state during the winter, summer and monsoon seasons.

At the same time, the rainfall during June, July and August was less than the average.

The highest rainfall this year was recorded in October, 590 mm, whereas the usual average for the month is 303 mm.

Rainfall in Kerala from January to November

Rains to continue till Nov 28, yellow alert in 11 districts

India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Kerala till November 28. Baring Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode, the Met department has sounded yellow alert (heavy rains) in 11 districts.

However, there are no restrictions on fishers to venture into the sea.

A low- pressure area is likely to form in Bay of Bengal on Thursday. This will move towards south Tamil Nadu coast, according to available indications.

A cyclone formation has been observed over the Arabian Sea.