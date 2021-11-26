Models death case: Saiju who chased Ansi, Anjana in car appears before police

Kochi: The police concluded its search operations in a part of the Vembanad Lake here to locate the hard disk containing CCTV footage of No 18 Hotel in connection with the death of models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan in a car accident near Palarivattom on November 1. Meanwhile, Saiju Thankachan, who chased the car appeared before the police for questioning on Friday. The police had given a notice to Saiju asking him to appear before the investigating officials within 24 hours.

In his anticipatory bail plea before the court, Saiju denied that he had chased the vehicle which met with the accident. "When the occupants of the car who were under the influence of liquor, drove the car at a high speed, I just warned them," he said in his bail application.

Saiju who works as an interior designer in Kochi used to attend the DJ parties in Number 18 hotel regularly. CCTV visuals near the accident site revealed he had chased the model's car in an Audi car and vanished after realising that Ansi and Anjana died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the excise department has submitted a report stating that the hotel had served liquor beyond the permitted time. Further investigations would be carried out to ascertain whether narcotic drugs were used in the party.

Earlier the police had carried out intensive search for the hard disk three days following the deposition of a hotel employee that it had been thrown into the lake. Fire and rescue service personnel and fishers were engaged.

The police also clarified that there was no mystery behind the accident and the visuals required for the case investigation have been obtained from the hotel.

However, the reason behind the destruction of hard disk is not known yet.