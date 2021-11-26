Yellow alert in 12 Kerala districts on Saturday, weather to improve after Dec 2

Thiruvananthapuram: Rains are expected to lose intensity in Kerala after December 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

According an IMD update, the weather situation in the state is likely to improve between December 3 and 9 after a week of heavy showers.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted heavy rains for Kerala over the weekend.

Yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, excluding Kannur and Kasaragod, for Saturday.

On Sunday, 13 districts, with the exception of Kasaragod are expected to receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm rainfall.

A squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching upto 60 kmph is expected to prevail over the Andaman Sea until December 2, IMD said.