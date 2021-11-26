Tamil Nadu moves SC seeking permission to cut trees at Mullaperiyar

Tamil Nadu has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to cut trees located downstream of the Baby Dam at Mullaperiyar, Manorama News reported on Friday.

Earlier, an order permitting Tamil Nadu to cut trees was revoked by the Kerala government after a controversy erupted.

Tamil Nadu will argue before the Supreme Court that the freezing of the order tantamount to contempt of court and Kerala is standing in the way of strengthening of the baby dam.

According to a Supreme Court verdict, the water level should not exceed 142ft. Kerala has been arguing against holding water beyond the 137 ft level. Tamil Nadu, however, has been advocating to increase the water level to 152ft after strengthening the dam. Studies were commissioned at Kerala's behest to know the situation if the water level is increased to 152ft.

While, Kerala wants the dam to be decommissioned and a new dam built in its place, Tamil Nadu has been arguing that the existing structure is safe and need not be replaced.