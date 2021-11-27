Sexual harassment: GV Raja Sports School principal suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: C S Pradeep, principal-in-charge of GV Raja Sports School here, was suspended over a sexual harassment allegation on Saturday.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty issued the order based on the complaint filed by a woman employee of the institution.

The woman had registered a case with the Aruvikkara Police Station on November 1.

In her complaint, the woman, a native of Delhi, said that Pradeep sent inappropriate texts and resorted to emotional torture for refusing to oblige to his overtures.

Pradeep had been transferred from the school in the past after a food poisoning incident. He was later reinstated as principal.