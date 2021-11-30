Models' death: Accident occurred as Saiju chased them in car, says prosecution

Kochi: The judicial magistrate court on Tuesday extended the police custody of suspected drug peddler Saiju Thankachan for three more days for facilitating more interrogation over the events leading to the car crash that killed models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan and another person exactly a month ago.

The court sent Saiju to police custody as the remand report filed by the prosecution contained serious allegations against him. CCTV visuals showed he had chased the models' car through Kochi roads as the former fled from No 18 Hotel in a bid to evade him.

The prosecution reiterated its argument in the court that the accident which resulted in the death of Ansi Kabeer, Anjana Shajan and their friend happened as Saiju gave chase.

Abdul Rahman, the driver of the car in which models were travelling, drove it at high speed to escape Saiju, who was following them in an Audi car, the prosecution argued.

All the three dead persons would have been alive even today had Saiju not followed them in his Audi car, the prosecution said. The prosecution argued that Saiju should be made the first accused in the case.

The court, on its part, cross-checked with the prosecution about the cases pending against Saiju, such as the killing of a bison.

Earlier, the police produced him before the court as his remand in its custody ends on Tuesday.