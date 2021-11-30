Spurious liquor kills two in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2021 10:25 AM IST Updated: November 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Biju, Nishant

Thrissur: Two men died here apparently after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, who hails from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, and Nishant from Chandakkunnu in Malappuram.

Biju and Nishant reportedly drowned liquor behind the latter's chicken shop on Monday evening. Police recovered two glasses and a bottle from the spot.

RELATED ARTICLES

The two became unwell after consuming a few pegs.  Soon they were foaming at the mouth.

While Biju died Monday night, Nishant died on Tuesday morning.

A probe to find out the type and source of the spirit they took is on. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout