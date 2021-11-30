Spurious liquor kills two in Thrissur

Thrissur: Two men died here apparently after consuming spurious liquor on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Biju, who hails from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, and Nishant from Chandakkunnu in Malappuram.

Biju and Nishant reportedly drowned liquor behind the latter's chicken shop on Monday evening. Police recovered two glasses and a bottle from the spot.

The two became unwell after consuming a few pegs. Soon they were foaming at the mouth.

While Biju died Monday night, Nishant died on Tuesday morning.

A probe to find out the type and source of the spirit they took is on.