Pathanamthitta: A CPM activist was hacked to death at Chathenkary in Thiruvalla on Thursday evening.

Peringara LC committee secretary PB Sandeep Kumar, 34, died after being stabbed over nine times in the chest. The CPM has accused RSS workers of committing the crime.

The incident occurred at 8 pm. Locals who rushed to the scene hearing Sandeep's screams reportedly saw five youths flee from the area.

According to the police, Kaniyamparambil Jishnu (Kannan) and Sreejith are two of the suspects who have been identified. They are RSS workers, locals said.

It is understood that the suspects, who were drunk, had followed Sandeep on bikes and stabbed him 11 times.

Sandeep was rushed to the Taluk Hospital at Thiruvalla, but could not be saved.

CPM state acting-secretary A Vijayaragahavan said: "Strong protests should rise against RSS's political killings. People must line up against these murders that are aimed at destroying the harmony in our society."