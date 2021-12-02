Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin raising the issue of untimely release of water from the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Tamil Nadu has released excess water from the dam twice in the last three days and Vijayan apprised Stalin of the "anxiety experienced by the people" of Kerala.

After releasing over 5,700 cusecs on November 30, Tamil Nadu released 8,017 cusecs water on Thursday, on both occasions without sufficient warning.

In a letter addressed to Stalin, Vijayan said that the unexpected release of water led to "flooding and consequent inundation of houses in the area". "Government of Kerala is of the considered opinion that Tamil Nadu should get adequate water while safety of people in Kerala is ensured,” Vijayan wrote.

"The officials at the dam site need to keep close monitoring of the situation. The release of water has to be planned, gradual and only during that time after giving adequate warning to the people in downstream areas.”

The Kerala CM emphasised that discharging water at night and early morning without prior warning "creates avoidable panic and risk".

"As per information received, shutters V1 and V8 of the Mullaperiyar Dam were opened at 3 am on December 2, 2021. Sufficient warning was not given before substantial discharging of 6,413 cusecs which was subsequently increased to 8,017 cusecs at 4 am by opening all the 10 shutters.

"I seek your kind intervention in the matter so that anxiety and apprehensions of the people living in the downstream areas are put to rest."