Elephant gets stuck over well while running amok on hearing the sound of a vehicle

Panachikkad (Kottayam): In a freak incident, an elephant got stuck between the walls of a well at a house in Panachikkad village in Kottayam district. It took half an hour for the mahouts to rescue the female elephant after preventing it from falling into the 50-meter deep well.

The elephant 'Kalyani', owned by Pala native Nandu, got trapped above the well of a house situated near Thuruthipalli Junction.

The incident happened around 10.30 am when the elephant was brought for lifting wood. Suddenly, the elephant ran amok for four kilometres through Panachikkad and Paruthumpara Junction after apparently hearing the sound of a vehicle.

The elephant soon entered the plot of Seethamani Amma of 'Seethabhavan House', but slowed down when one of the mahouts caught hold of its tail. But when it tried to jump off the well in panic two legs at the front got stuck over the well, but the rear ones jutted out. After giving a try for more than 40 minutes, the mahouts managed to make the elephant take its leg out of the well.

The elephant suffered injuries to his mouth and trunk.

No one at Seethamani Amma's family was present at home at the time of the incident. The iron fencing, water pump and water lines broke in the melee. The house owner later complained to the police about the loss.

Local residents claimed a child was sitting atop the elephant as it ran amok but was taken off later.