Hartal on in Thiruvalla, 4 arrested over murder of CPM activist

Thiruvalla: Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of CPM local committee secretary PB Sandeep Kumar, 32, at Peringara, near Thiruvalla town, on Thursday.

Vishnu, Pramod, Nandu and Mohammed Faisal were nabbed from their hideout in Karuvatta near Haripad.

The police are on the lookout for the fifth accused Abhi.

The arrested accused are now being questioned at the Pulikeezhu police station, near Thiruvalla.

Sandeep was hacked to death when he was returning to Peringara from Nedumprom side on his bike. The five-member gang, who came on three bikes, waylaid him, threw him to a pond nearby and hacked him to death.

CPM has alleged that the RSS was behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the hartal called by CPM to protest against the murder is on in Thiruvalla Municipality and nearby panchayats from Friday morning.

The body of Sandeep will be kept at the CPM area committee office from 12.30 pm for public homage. Later, it will be kept at the Peringara gram panchayat office for enabling the public to pay homage, informed CPM Thiruvalla area secretary Francis Antony.

Sandeep's mortal remains will be cremated at the premises of his house by 4.30 pm.