Gambling racket busted in Kochi, linked to accused in models' death case

Kochi: A gambling racket was busted here on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the dealings of Saiju Thankachan, accused in the death of two models in a road accident on November 1.

The police had earlier found that Thankachan, who had chased the models to their death, was involved in supplying drugs to DJ parties in the city.

It was based on his inputs that raids were conducted at flats in Maradu, Thevara and Chelavannur here.

Manorama News reported that the police have taken into custody a Manjali-native who had taken the flat at Chelavannur on rent for running a gambling joint.

The police discovered an illegal poker room with chips sets, besides ganja that was allegedly supplied to clients.

Thankachan has been connected to No 18 Hotel in Fort Kochi where models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan had spent the night partying before they met tragic deaths.