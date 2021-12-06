Man detained over death of woman, teen son in Vypeen house; relatives allege murder

Vypeen: A boy who was found with serious burn injuries along with his mother under mysterious circumstances in their house here died at a hospital on Sunday.

Athul, 17, a native of Nayarambalam and son of late Saju, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Sunday night. His mother Sindhu,42, who had also sustained serious burns died hours before.

A youth who was taken into custody in connection with the incident is to be questioned by the police.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The neighbours and other local residents saw smoke emanating from the house. They broke open the door and rushed the mother-son duo to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a voice clip is circulating in which the woman is heard naming a youth when asked by relatives as to who is behind the incident. The relatives have handed over the voice clip to the police.

The woman had earlier lodged a complaint with the police against this particular youth alleging that he was harassing her frequently. A case was also registered by the police in this connection.

Even though the relatives are alleging murder, the police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are continuing.

Forensic experts from Aluva arrived at the house and carried out an examination.