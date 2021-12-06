Now, revise ration card on your own online, public-friendly move by Civil Supplies Dept

Kochi: The Kerala State Civil Supplies Department has decided to do away with the practice of massive revision of ration cards at a stretch every five years. Now, ration card holders can revise their cards anytime they want.

The ration card holders are also enabled to revise the card through the online system named, "Ration Card Management System".

The massive revision of ration cards was undertaken last time in 2017. In another development, the applications for getting new ration cards or revision of existing ration cards are no longer directly received in taluk supply offices and city rationing offices.

"Thelima" service

Corrections can be made in the ration cards till December 15 as per the 'Thelima' (clarity) project introduced by the State Civil Supplies Department.

Any additions or corrections with regard to details such as name, age, address, relationship with card holder, LPG-electricity connection can be made using this system.

State Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil said that the aim was to finish off the correction process before the existing printed cards became smart cards next year.

Non-Resident Keralites need not have to link their Aadhaar number with the ration card.

The authorities have made it clear that for removing the name of a dead person from the ration card, only a death certificate is needed.

Three methods for revision of ration cards

1. DROP BOX AT RATION SHOPS: There is no fee charged for using the drop-box facility for filing application for revision of the ration card.

2. AKSHAYA KENDRA: In Akshaya Kendra, service charge will have to be given for availing the service. In order to add details, the card holders and members will have to link their Aadhaar numbers with the ration card. Those who were unable to take an Aadhaar card due to age-related problems will have to get a certificate from the taluk supply office to get relaxation from the criteria.

3. ONLINE SYSTEM: The public can directly access ecitizen.civilsupplieskerala.gov.in. and register for revision of ration cards.