Panic as landslide hits Kokkayar again, water surges in river

Koottickal: A mild landslide was reported from Thazhathangadi in Kokkayar panchayat in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday. As a result, the water level in the Pullakayar rose alarmingly. But no untoward incident was reported.

The Village Officer at Kokkayar informed the mediapersons that a mild landslide accompanied the heavy rain that lashed the area for hours.

The heavy influx of water in the river in areas like Elamkadu in Kottikkal panchayat created panic among people in Kokkayar and Koottickal panchayats.

The water level in the Pullakayar rose due to the overflowing of the stream coming from Vembala and Mukkulam, the Pappani stream coming from Urumbikara and the stream coming from Moopanmala. Houses situated in the low-lying areas near the river were inundated.

Though the water level in Ezhu Ekkar Guru Mandiram area in Elamkadu rose to the level of the road, no untoward incident happened.

The police, Fire Force and the Revenue teams are camping in Kokkayar and Koottickal panchayat to deal with any emergency situation.

Three families cut off for hours

Three families were cut off from the rest of the area for hours as a a flood-like situation prevailed in Mukulam Thazhe area in Elamkadu.

The initial attempt by the local people and Fire Force to shift them to a safer place got aborted due to heavy rain. They were rescued once the rain subsided.

It is the same place where three houses were completely destroyed during the floods last time as a result of the change in direction of the Pullakayar.

This time, flood water surrounded the houses of Palakunnel Najeeb, Karakkad Hamsa and Kuruvikood Sukumaran. These houses and the Elamkadu town are situated on the opposite sides of the river.

Those who reside in these houses came back from the relief camp recently. Within a few days of their resettlement, they had to again face the wrath of Pullakayar which deviated from its usual path and engulfed their houses.