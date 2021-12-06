Security cover for CM's official residence 'Cliff House' to be beefed up

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to further beef up the security cover provided to 'Cliff House', the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the capital city.

The decision of the state police chief and DGP Anil Kant to this effect has been approved by the state Home Department.

The main recommendation of the DGP is to form a committee, comprising officials from various departments under the DIG (Security), to review the security arrangements at the Cliff House from time to time.

Since this recommendation is approved by the Home Department, now onwards, the DIG (Security) will be in-charge of the security at "Cliff House".

The Home Department also approved the suggestion of the DGP that the person in-charge of the security of the chief minister should be a police official not below the rank of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Home Department reportedly informed the DGP through a letter that the department is contemplating about creating a new post for implementing this suggestion. The issue has already been taken up with the (AIS-C) section of the General Administration Department.

Currently, "Z Plus" security is being provided to the chief minister. A decision to scale up the security of the chief minister was taken after those who attended the Youth Congress march held in 2020 managed to enter the premises of 'Cliff House'. Action was taken against the police personnel responsible for the security lapse which occurred during the Youth Congress march.

The Intelligence reports also paved the way for further tightening the security cordon thrown around the chief minister.