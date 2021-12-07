17 rave parties in Poovar resort in last six months

Thiruvananthapuram: The Karaikkatu resort in Poovar island where a rave party was held the other day, has hosted 17 drug parties in the last six months.

This was disclosed by the excise department. The excise officials said the main organiser of all rave parties was Akshaya Mohan.

The drugs were brought to the resort from Goa, Maharashtra and Bengaluru. Excise teams carried out raids in the houses of people who were nabbed in connection with the rave party.

Drug transactions worth huge amounts of money took place during the parties. However, more evidence regarding the transactions is yet to be obtained.

The investigations have begun centring around the activities of a Thiruvananthapuram-based female model.

The people including the model who were taken into custody from the rave party, have been released on conditional bail.

According to the excise enforcement wing, the special rave party was organised in the resort to attract the dealers and tickets were sold by sharing the footage of the party in social media groups.

Exclusive WhatsApp groups were formed considering the financial status of the dealers.

Nirvana WhatsApp group was the organiser of the party.

This particular group has organised several musical nights and DJ parties within Kerala and outside under the banner of Nirvana Music Fest.

It is learnt that the same group had also organised rave parties in Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh.