Files on 12 corruption cases go 'missing', Vigilance court employees under scanner

Muvattupuzha: The employees of the Vigilance court here has been questioned over the loss of sensitive files pertaining to 12 cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The files reportedly went missing from a Class IV court employee who had taken them in a bus. Though the employee, Murugan, 30, of Neriamangalam has not been arrested, a department-level inquiry has been initiated against him.

Murugan had taken the files to submit them to the Thrissur vigilance court judge, who holds the additional charge of Muvattupuzha court. After showing the files, he took them back in a bag.

Police, who checked surveillance camera visuals, confirmed that the bag was with Murugan till he reached Chalakudy. It was also found that he had boarded a bus to Muvattupuzha from Chalakudy.

However, Murugan was seen alighting from the bus immediately and looking around as if searching for someone.

Investigators were now trying to ascertain why Murugan had alighted from the bus after boarding it.

It has been suspected that someone might have contacted Murugan over the phone, and police were trying to trace this person. Murugan had told the police that he had consumed alcohol after reaching Chalakudy, and dozed off under its influence.

Inspector C J Martin said camera footage confirmed that Murugan had consumed liquor at Chalakudy.