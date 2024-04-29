Body of missing fisherman found in Muthalapozhi

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a fisherman, who had been missing after his fishing vessel capsized in Muthalapozhi, was found on Monday. The deceased, identified as John, a resident of Puthukurichy, went missing at around 3:30 am.



The tragic event unfolded when the fishing boat overturned after encountering a fierce current in the estuary. Five other individuals aboard managed to swim to safety.

The Muthalapozhi estuary has remained a critical talking point after a series of boat mishaps were reported in the channel, of which some claimed the lives of hapless fishermen along the coastal villages near the state capital.

The sand brought in by both the sea and the lagoon is piling up on top of the rocks, increasing the intensity of the waves and posing risk to motorised fishing boats. The task of dredging at the harbour to provide the navigation channel necessary depth for vessels to pass lies with Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.