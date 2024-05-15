Family visit to Kottayam's Illikkal Kallu ends in infant's death

Published: May 15, 2024 08:51 PM IST
The scooter involved in the accident. Photo: Manorama.

Kottayam: A one-year-old girl has died after the scooter carrying her family back from a visit to Illikkal Kallu here overturned. The accident occurred near Adukkathu around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased is Insa Mariam, the daughter of Irshad, of Moriyattu, Palluruthy, Ernakulam. Irshad (34), his wife Shinija (30), and their daughter Naira (4) were all injured in the accident.

The scooter they were travelling on lost control and overturned onto the lower side of the road. Residents rushed the family of four to a private hospital in Erattupetta and then to another private hospital in Cherpunkal. However, Insa Mariam succumbed to her injuries.

