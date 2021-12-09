A case of Cholera detected in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A case of cholera has been reported in a 37-year-old man in the district, reported Manorama News.

The infected had undergone treatment at the Medical College Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in the city. His condition is reportedly stable.

The health department has collected samples from wells in the neighbourhood of the infected person's house.

Cholera spreads mainly through contamination of water and it continues to be a public health problem in several countries.

In India, cholera is considered endemic, especially in places with drinking water issues and poor sanitation.