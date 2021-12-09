Waqf row: Kunhalikutty warns LDF govt to not touch minority rights and 'get hands burned'

Kozhikode: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) strongman PK Kunhalikutty has warned the LDF government to not get its "hands burned" by "touching on minority rights".

The IUML national general secretary was addressing a gathering on Kozhikode Beach in protest against the state government's decision to hand over appointments in the Waqf Board to the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The Waqf Board is a statutory body constituted by the Government of Kerala, which according to the IUML leaders, has 'constitutional powers'.

"Saying that Waqf appointments are being given to PSC is just sugarcoating the fact, which is that Waqf Board's powers are being stripped off," said Kunhalikutty.

He accused the BJP "and its allies" of taking away Waqf properties throughout the country. He said that the IUML will stand firm against any attempt to do the same in Kerala.

"We are opposing this move because Waqf properties are being lost everywhere in the country, except in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. BJP and its allies have encroached on mosque properties in Delhi. It is the same in Jaipur and Kolkata. But in Kerala, we have not given away an inch," said Kunhalikutty.

The Member of Parliament also referred to the mass gathering as the biggest in the country after the farmers' protest, post-Covid.

'Don't test our patriotism'

Kunhalikutty said not to doubt their patriotism because of their fight for rights.

"Be it the BJP or other parties, we want to tell them to not test our patriotism," said Kunhalikutty.

"When the Babri Masjid was demolished, Panakkad Syed Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal urged the Muslim community to not turn against their brothers belonging to other religions.

"The league has used its organised bargaining power only for good things, just like it was done back then," he said.

Hail Stalin!

Even as he accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of attempting to infringe on minority matters, Kunhalikutty praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"I admire chief minister Stalin for doing so many things for minorities in Tamil Nadu," said Kunhalikutty.

In the same breath, he warned the Kerala CM. "Don't approach us with the divide and rule policy of the British. Do not touch minority rights and get your hands burned," he said.