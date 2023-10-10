PMA Salam provokes Samastha again, says IUML will expose those backing CPM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 08:58 PM IST Updated: October 10, 2023 09:08 PM IST
PMA Salam addresses an IUML convention at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: IUML state general secretary, PMA Salam, has once again made a veiled attack at the leadership of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a prominent organisation of Muslim clerics in the state.

Addressing an IUML convention at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Salam said any religious or cultural organisation that raises allegations against the party or the Panakkad family will be answered in a strong language.

“I am not against any of the organizations. If anybody tries to support the CPM in the name of Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal (President, Samastha), we will expose them,” said Salam. Without referring Samastha by name, Salam said that 'religious organisations must rather focus on their field'.

Salam had upset the Samastha leadership by accusing 'some leaders' over their reluctance to point fingers at the communist party after CPM leader K Anil Kumar made a controversial remark about Muslim women wearing Hijab.

This provoked the Samastha leadership and they gave a written complaint against Salam to IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikkutty state vice-president Abdurahiman Kallayi. Jifri Thangal also criticised Salam, indirectly, over his remarks.

