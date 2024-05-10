KSRTC driver-Mayor row: Conductor Subin interrogated by police

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC bus conductor Subin is being questioned by the Thampanoor police regarding the altercation between KSRTC driver Yadhu and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran. The interrogation is related to a missing memory card from the bus following the dispute.



Subin, denying the accuracy of reports about his statement, emphasized that he had not disclosed any details about the incident even to his wife. He stressed that he would do nothing to tarnish KSRTC's reputation.

"There is no need to make a controversy out of my conversation with AA Rahim," Subin said. According to reports, Subin informed the police that he did not see Yadhu making any lewd gestures at the Mayor and family. Yadhu had accused Subin of favouring the mayor as he was a DYFI worker.

On April 27, a heated exchange broke out between the mayor, her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev and KSRTC driver Yadhu. While the couple alleged that the driver made lewd gestures when their private vehicle overtook the bus, the driver claimed that he did nothing of the sort. Yadhu claimed that the mayor and her husband harassed him and interrupted his official duty. The memory card of the Digital video Recorder (DVR) inside the bus was missing soon after the incident.