Kerala HC judge walks off sitting after govt pleader's dissent

Kochi: An unusual turn of events involving a judge walking off a sitting took place at the High Court of Kerala.

While considering bail petitions on atrocities against women and children, Justice P Gopinath was upset by the behaviour of the government pleader.

The advocate, CN Prabhakaran, reportedly used improper language in the courtroom after the prosecution's arguments were ignored and an accused was granted bail.

It is understood that though the court had warned the advocate to step down, he ignored it.

The court even warned of contempt, but Prabhakaran persisted and it provoked the judge, who halted the sitting by staging a walk-off.

Following the incident, the judge summoned prosecution director-general TA Shaji to his chamber and expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the pleader.

Later, Prabhakaran -- who is the brother of CN Mohanan, the Ernakulam district secretary of CPM -- was moved to another bench.