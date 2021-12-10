Sabarimala: Pilgrims granted permission to stay at Sannidhanam; traditional path readied

Pathanamthitta: The state government has eased curbs on Sabarimala pilgrimage by granting permission to pilgrims to stay the night at Sannidhanam.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan communicated the government decision on Friday night.

At least 500 rooms have been prepared for the lodging of the devotees at Sannidhanam. The minister said the COVID protocol will apply.

The government has also agreed to the Devaswom's demand to reopen the traditional pilgrimage route via Neelimala-Appachimedu.

"Basic treatment facilities have been readied at Appachimedu," said minister K Radhakrishnan.

Besides, permission has also been granted for the customary dip in the Pamba River and for performing 'balitharppanam'. However, the decision on rituals in Pamba has been left to the Pathanamthitta district administration after evaluating the daily water levels in the river.