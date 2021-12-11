DCC revamp likely to be delayed further, probables list not yet ready

Thiruvananthapuram: The appointment of new office-bearers for the District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Kerala is likely to be delayed further. The deadline set by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for finalising the list of office-bearers for the DCCs is set to remain on paper.

Though KPCC had directed the KPCC general secretary in-charge of each district to submit a list of probable nominees for the office-bearers' post before December 10, nothing of that sort happened.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has now called a meeting of the KPCC general secretaries in charge of various districts on December 17 to review the new scenario.

Earlier, the KPCC president had directed the general secretary in-charge of each district to visit the respective district, hold talks with the DCC president, senior leaders of the party, KPCC office-bearers and elected people's representatives who are party members, prepare a draft list of DCC office-bearers with the approval of the DCC president, and then submit it to the KPCC leadership before December 10.

In some districts, the KPCC general secretary in-charge did not even pay the visit. In districts where such discussions were held, no tangible formula or list has emerged. The indifference shown by the prominent factions in the party is the main reason.

It is feared that if the list is prepared by ignoring the group equations, it might be difficult to carry out party work in that district. But at the same time, the KPCC leadership is not ready to allot party posts in the DCCs on the basis of group loyalties.

Criteria for party posts to be fixed

The meeting called by the KPCC president is likely to discuss the criteria for the DCC re-organisation. The groups also are demanding that the guidelines be made known.

Though the KPCC advocated for omitting those who have completed 10 years in an office-bearer's post, the KPCC executive later decided not to implement such a criteria strictly and instead it mooted the appointment of a team which had proved its mettle.

Meanwhile, the alleged attempts of the leadership to appoint block-level presidents have been questioned in party circles. Those who oppose the move claim it was being attempted in order to gain the upper hand in the party ahead of the membership drive to be undertaken as part of the organisational polls.