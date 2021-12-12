Woman ends life after denied permission to attend daughter's b-day

Kaduthuruthy: A woman, Elizabeth, wife of Kevin Mathew of Akkamparambil in Kuruppanthara, ended life at a relative's house at Njeezhoor, near here, after being denied permission by the husband's relatives to see her daughter on her birthday on Thursday.

The woman was found hanging in the bathroom of the house. It is alleged that she took the extreme step as she was unable to withstand the mental torture of the husband's close relatives.

Elizabeth's father Kottamparambil Thomas gave a police complaint, alleging that she was mentally tortured by her in-laws by demanding more money as dowry.

Kevin and Elizabeth were living separately due to family issues. Their two-year-old daughter was with Kevin. Their daughter's birthday was on Thursday. Elizabeth wanted to see her daughter on birthday. But the husband's relatives did not allow her to meet her daughter. Thomas alleged that she committed suicide after being deeply uspet over the incident.

Meawhile, the police said that it recovered the suicide note. The police also said that the suicide note mentioned about the family issues she had with the husband's in-laws. Kaduthuruthy Station House Officer K J Thomas said that the police had begun a probe into the case. The body of Elizabeth was cremated after post-mortem.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)