Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Nov, first after two years of Covid break

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 10, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Alappuzha: The Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held in November, 2022, announced Alappuzha District Collector M. Alexander on Thursday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the famed boat race could not be held in 2020 and 2021. In 2018 and 2019 the race was postponed due to the floods and was held later.

In 2018, 66th edition of the event was staged in November a few months after the disastrous once-in-a-century floods. The floods wreaked havoc next year too, though not on the scale of the previous year.

Nadubhagam Chundan rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club was the last winner. It won the 67th edition when the race became a part of the newly constituted Champions Boat League or CBL.

The popular event is normally held every year in the Punnamada Lake near Alappuzha to coincide with the Onam festivities in August.

