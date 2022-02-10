Telemedicine service for long COVID patients now available on eSanjeevani

Thiruvananthapuram: Out-Patient services for people who have recovered from COVID-19 but facing after-effects are now available on the national telemedicine service portal eSanjeevani.

The new OP will function from 8am to 8pm. Online consultations with doctors can be availed during this time.

People who have recovered from Covid but are suffering from frequent coughs, breathing difficulty, chest pain, headache, dizziness, lack of concentration, insomnia, confusion, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, swelling in the feet, and mental issues can utilise this service.

Long COVID is used to describe signs and symptoms that last for a few weeks or months after having a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19.

After consultation, patients can also avail the medicines and undergo tests for free-of-cost at the nearest government hospital by presenting the medical prescription.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that over 100 people had availed this service on Day 1 itself. Apart from this, 24-hour service is available at the Covid OP of the e-Sanjeevani.

You can register for online consultation through the website (https://esanjeevaniopd.in) or by downloading the e-Sanjeevani app on the mobile.