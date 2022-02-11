Goods train derails near Puthukkad, railway traffic partially disrupted

Thrissur: Train services were partially affected in Ernakulam-Thrissur route on Friday after a goods train derailed near Pudukkad station resulting in cancellation of at least four trains.

There were no causalities or injuries to railway staff or public, a Southern Railway statement said.

It said traffic through an unaffected line was restored immediately and work is in progress to restore the traffic through the affected track.

The incident took place at 2pm where repair works were underway.

More KSRTC bus services will be introduced in the route to facilitate smooth travelling for the people stranded, Transport Minister Antony Raju said. If more bus services are required in any region urgently, the KSRTC control room can be contacted for the same. For enquiry (24×7) :+91 471-2463799, +91 9447071021, 1800 599 4011.

Trains cancelled:

1. 16301 (SRR-TVC) JCO 11-02-2022

2. 06018 (ERS-SRR) MEMU JCO 11.02-2022

3. 06448 (ERS-GUV) JCO 11-02-2022

Partial Cancellation:

1. 06798 (ERS-PGT) MEMU JCO 11-02-2022 (cancellation between AWY-PGT)

2. 16325 (NIL-KTYM) JCO 11-02-2022 - (cancellation between SRR-KTYM)

Permitted stoppage of 16301 (SRR-TVC) between TCR-TVC for 12626 JCO 09-02-2022 to accommodate the passanger of 16301 (SRR-TVC)