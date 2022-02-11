Goods train derails near Puthukkad, railway traffic partially disrupted

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2022 03:18 PM IST Updated: February 11, 2022 07:01 PM IST

Thrissur: Train services were partially affected in Ernakulam-Thrissur route on Friday after a goods train derailed near Pudukkad station resulting in cancellation of at least four trains.

There were no causalities or injuries to railway staff or public, a Southern Railway statement said.

It said traffic through an unaffected line was restored immediately and work is in progress to restore the traffic through the affected track.

RELATED ARTICLES

The incident took place at 2pm where repair works were underway.

More KSRTC bus services will be introduced in the route to facilitate smooth travelling for the people stranded, Transport Minister Antony Raju said. If more bus services are required in any region urgently, the KSRTC control room can be contacted for the same. For enquiry (24×7) :+91 471-2463799, +91 9447071021, 1800 599 4011.

Trains cancelled:
1. 16301 (SRR-TVC) JCO 11-02-2022
2. 06018 (ERS-SRR) MEMU JCO 11.02-2022
3. 06448 (ERS-GUV) JCO 11-02-2022

Partial Cancellation:
1. 06798 (ERS-PGT) MEMU JCO 11-02-2022 (cancellation between AWY-PGT)
2. 16325 (NIL-KTYM) JCO 11-02-2022 - (cancellation between SRR-KTYM)

Permitted stoppage of 16301 (SRR-TVC) between TCR-TVC for 12626 JCO 09-02-2022 to accommodate the passanger of 16301 (SRR-TVC)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout