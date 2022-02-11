Karichal Chundan declared winner of disputed 2011 Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Alappuzha: Ending an 11-year dispute over the result of the 2011 edition of Nehru Trophy Boat Race, the Jury of Appeal disqualified snake boat Devas and announced Karichal Chundan as the winner.

The High Court of Kerala had on December 15 quashed the jury's 2011 decision declaring Devas Chundan as the winner. Devas was earlier declared the winner after an appeal by the representatives of the team.

The jury, chaired by Alappuzha District Collector A Alexander, heard the arguments of all parties concerned before disqualifying Devas.

The 2011 race had culminated in a photo finish between Devas and Karichal.

After disqualifying Devas, the jury announced Muttel Kainakary Chundan, which had finished third, as the runner-up, while Payippadan Chundan that came fourth, as the second runner-up.

Devas flouted norms: Jury



The jury found that the Devas team had flouted several norms. The rowers did not wear the mandatory sleeveless vest, and even ignored the chief starter's instruction to wear the uniform before the race.



Neither the team captain nor his deputy attended the mandatory clinical test before the race, the jury pointed out.

The jury observed that all teams are required to adhere to the norms and guidelines to ensure a fair race.