Kerala govt gives permission to host religious festivals with upto 1,500 attendees

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has approved hosting religious festivals with the participation of up to 1,500.

A government order issued in this regard on Friday stated that "Aluva Sivaratri, Maramon Convention, Attukal Pongala and other religious festivals can include up to 1,500 persons with one person per 25 sq ft".

Roadside Pongala not permitted

However, the government has not approved hosting the famous Attukal Pongala on the roadside.

The government has urged the devotees to prepare the pongala at their homes as in recent years.

Guidelines

Those who participate in the festivals must have contracted COVID in the last three months or carry an RT-PCR negative certificate from a test done within 72 hours.

Children without symptoms are also allowed to participate accompanied by family members.

The attendees should wear face masks throughout. Food items should not be distributed inside the 'pandal'. The festival organisers must ensure that the protocol is followed.