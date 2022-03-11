Former watchman at Dileep's house backs filmmaker's claims on plot to kill Pulsar Suni

Kochi: A former watchman at actor Dileep's house in Aluva has deposed to the Crime Branch that a plot was hatched to kill NS Sunil, alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress assault case after securing bail for him.

The statement was given by Dasan, 69, of Pattanakkad in Alappuzha district, who was the security guard at Dileep's "Padma Sarovaram" house in Aluva from 2007 to 2020.

He confirmed that the allegation of film director Balachandrakumar that the actor and his accomplices had plotted to kill Suni was true.

In his statement to the police, Dasan said he heard Dileep's brother-in-law TN Suraj talking about the murder plot to someone over the phone.

In the complaint given to the Chief Minister, Balachandrakumar had included this version of Dasan.

Dasan told the Crime Branch that after knowing about the contents of Balachandrakumar's complaint, Dileep's brother Anoop took me to the advocate's office and taught me what all I should say if the police called me to give a statement.

Dasan also told the Crime Branch that he found the revelations made by Balachandrakumar true and added that he had called up and cautioned the film director to be careful since Dileep and his accomplices would not hesitate to do anything to wreak vengeance.

"I was scared of retaliation from Dileep and his accomplices when Balachandrakumar revealed to me many things he had told earlier to the media," Dasan said.

At first, Dileep's driver Appunii called me up and asked me about the matter. I then said that I did not reveal anything to Balachandrakumar. Later, when Anoop and Suraj asked me the same thing, I reiterated that I did not reveal anything to him. I did it, owing to fear. I said the same thing to the lawyers, Dasan said in his statement.

Deadline to file the report

The trial court has extended time till April 15 for the police to file the progress report with regard to the reinvestigation in the actress assault case.

The trial court gave more time for filing the report close on the heels of the decision of the High Court to grant more time for the police to complete the reinvestigation.

The police also handed over to the trial court in a sealed cover its preliminary report on the alleged leak of assault visuals from the pen drive which is in the custody of the court.