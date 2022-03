Kannur: A Kannur-native was killed in a road accident on the Nepal border on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Mathew Kollichira (44) of Vembuva at Payyavoor in Kannur.

The accident involved a truck and an autorickshaw as per reports.

He leaves behind wife Bindu and children Alisha and Alden.

The funeral will be held later.