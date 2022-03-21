Malayinkeezhu SHO booked for rape

Thiruvananthapuram: A case was registered against a station house officer (SHO) of Malayinkeezhu police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday for sexual abuse of a doctor.

The doctor, in her complaint to Thiruvananthapuram rural police chief, Divya V Gopinath alleged that she was sexually abused by Circle Inspector A V Saiju over a period of nearly four years after promising to marry her.

"The complaint says she was abused and raped by the officer from 2019. We have handed over the case to the district crime branch," the officer said.

According to her complaint, they had apparently come into contact after she had sought police assistance in a complaint against a person who had taken one of her properties on lease.

After the issue was settled by Saiju, the SHO allegedly continued to visit the doctor. He purportedly molested her first when she was recovering after a surgery in her home. The officer allegedly raped her on multiple instances. The complainant also accused him of borrowing money from her.

Following the complaint, Saiju was asked to immediately vacate official duties. He will be suspended from the service soon, sources said.

Saiju is also the Thiruvananthapuram rural district president of Kerala Police Officers' Association.

