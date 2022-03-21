20 KSU activists booked for planting K-Rail boundary stone in front of police station

Kollam: The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) too has joined the ongoing protests against the SilverLine Project. As a token protest, its activists laid a boundary stone, which is used for earmarking the proposed rail corridor, in front of the Kollam East police station.

The Eravipuram block committee of the KSU which organised the protest said they were expressing their opposition to the police crackdown on protesters, including women and children.

But the police were not pleased and booked 20 KSU activists over the incident.

The KSU activists might have taken the boundary stone from any one of the demarcated areas for the SilverLine Project, police stated. The police have now approached the authorities of the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), which is executing the rail project, to ascertain this fact.

Boundary stones laid for SilverLine Project in Thrissur. File Photo

Later, the protesters could not to take back the stone in a car. They desisted doing so since the police were video graphing the entire sequence.

The police later took custody of the stone.

In the last several days protests against the rail project is intensifying, with affected people removing the yellow boundary stones laid by the authorities in the demarcated area.