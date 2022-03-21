Suresh Gopi's brother arrested for property fraud in Coimbatore

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Sunil Gopi.

Sunil Gopi, brother of actor and Member of Parliament, Suresh Gopi, has been arrested in a property fraud case.

He was arrested by the Coimbatore Crime Branch for allegedly selling a property for Rs 97 lakh using an invalid title deed.

Sunil had reportedly bought 4.52 acre at Navakkarai in Coimbatore. However, a court later ruled against the transfer of property.

It is alleged that he sold the same property to Coimbatore-native Giridharan, who realised that he had been cheated during the registration.

Giridharan filed a police complaint, based on which Sunil was arrested and later remanded.

