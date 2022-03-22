Govt won't go back on SilverLine, stones will be brought from other states: Kodiyeri

Malappuram: Even as the protests against the K-Rail survey for the SilverLine project intensify, CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted that the Kerala Government had no intention of going back on its plan to build the rail corridor to run semi high-speed trains.

Playing down the protests, wherein public and opposition activists uproot the boundary stones being laid by the revenue authorities on the proposed rail route, Kodiyeri replied "We shall get more stones from other states if necessary!"

The CPM leader reminded the people who are bound to be affected by the project that all eligible will be compensated.

"The government is willing to address the concerns of those who are set to lose their land. We will acquire the land only after settling their claims and compensating them," he added.

The CPM leader slammed the Opposition for misleading the public with false information on the rail project and the laying of boundary stones.

"This is the survey for the Social Impact Study. Other proceedings can commence only after this work is completed. Only activities approved by the Centre are conducted here. Even the High Court has approved this. The current protests are against the court order," Kodiyeri said.

The hidden agenda of those who claim that the protests are akin to the (anti-Communist) Liberation Struggle will not be fulfilled. The NSS has already stated that it is neither for or against this project," the Marxist party leader noted.