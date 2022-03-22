Rajya Sabha polls: Congress' Jebi Mather files nomination

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Jebi Mather on Monday filed her nomination for the March 31 biennial election to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala that fall vacant early next month following the retirement of members.

On March 19, the party announced Mahila Congress State chief Mather as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and other Congress MLAs accompanied Mather to submit her papers before the State Legislative secretary here.

On Friday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi announced the candidature of Mather, who is also the vice-chairperson of Aluva municipality in Ernakulam district.

The LDF candidates, CPM State Committee member A A Rahim and CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar, submitted their nominations on March 18. Both candidates are likely to win the two seats.

The elections are being held as the terms of senior Congress leader A K Antony, K Somaprasad (CPM) and M V Shreyams Kumar (LJD) expires on April 2. Today is the last date for filing the nomination.