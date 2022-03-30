Kerala to extend Lokayukta ordinance, CPI expresses disapproval

Thiruvananthapuram: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to recommend the re-promulgation of the controversial ordinance that amended the Kerala Lokayukta Act, 1999.

In a significant move, the ministers belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) opposed the provisions of the ordinance during the Cabinet meet on Wednesday.

The validity of the initial ordinance, which aimed at curbing the powers of the government ombudsman, is expiring on Friday. The ordinance will now again be sent to the Governor for assent.

The Cabinet also gave nod to a radically new liquor policy.

The other proposals in the draft liquor policy include slight increase in bar and club license fee and implementation of track and trace system right from the collection of toddy to its distribution in shops.

LDF meet



Meanwhile, the bus fare hike is likely to be discussed at the state committee meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the political alliance running the Kerala Government.

The meeting will be held at the AKG Centre at 3.30 pm.

For the bus fare hike, no Cabinet nod is required. If the LDF meet gives the green signal then the government might take a decision on it without bringing the matter before the Cabinet.