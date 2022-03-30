Bus fares hiked in Kerala, minimum charge Rs 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday gave the nod to hike the fares of buses, autos and taxis plying in the state.

The minimum charge for bus fares (for 2.5 km) has been hiked to Rs 10 from the present Rs 8, Transport Minister Antony Raju said.

For each additional kilometre, Re 1 will be charged.

The concession system for students will be studied further. The new rates will be decided soon, the minister said.

Currently, students pay Re 1 for 1.5 km and Rs 2 for a 5-km ride.

The bus owners had earlier demanded that the minimum charge be hiked to Rs 12. But this was struck down by the government.

Auto, taxi fares also hiked

Auto and taxi fares were also increased.

The minimum auto charge has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30 (for 2 km).

For each additional kilometre, Rs 15 will be charged.

The minimum charge for taxis below 1500cc was increased from Rs 175 to Rs 200 (5 km) and the kilometre charge from Rs 15 to Rs 18.

The minimum fare for taxis exceeding 1500 cc has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 225 (5 km) and the kilometre fare from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

The decision was taken during an LDF meeting here. Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given approval for a slew of revisions.

The minister said the hike in fares was inevitable in the face of soaring fuel prices.

The development comes on the back of recommendations submitted by the Justice Ramachandran Committee.

The government-appointed committee had held discussions thrice with all the concerned parties before making the recommendations.

It is not clear when the new rates will become effective.