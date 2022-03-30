Manorama Sports Club Award 2020-21: Six finalists announced

Kottayam: The six finalists shortlisted for the Manorama Sports Club Award 2020-21, instituted by Malayala Manorama in association with Santa Monica Study Abroad Private Ltd, have been announced.

The award intends to honor the contributions of clubs and academies to the state’s sports sector during 2020-2021.

The winners will be announced at the Manorama Sports Awards ceremony. The first prize constitutes a memento and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. The second and third place winners will be awarded trophies and a purse of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively (tax rates applicable).

Over 100 clubs were in the fray for the Manorama Sports Club Award 2020-21 before an expert committee pruned the list to six.

The panel members visited the shortlisted clubs and interacted with the coaches, athletes, and office-bearers in order to review their achievements. The expert panel comprised former Indian footballer and coach C C Jacob, Kerala Olympic Association secretary general S Rajeev, and Olympian (badminton) and Arjuna awardee V Diju.

Parameters

The track record of the applicants, their contributions to the development of sports, organising of events at the local level, participation in non-sporting activities, and training programmes carried out by them during the period were taken into consideration before selecting the six contenders.

The six finalists

1. Union Handball Academy, Annanad, Chalakudy.

2. Challengers Arts and Sports Club, Edathanattukara, Palakkad.

3. Kalady Volleyball Club, Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram.

4. G-11 Recreation Club, Fort, Palakkad.

5. Parappur Football Club, Thrissur.

6. Young Men's Association, Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram.