Revenue Dept to avoid backlog, fast-track land conversion applications

Thiruvananthapuram: Drastic changes are in the offing with regard to the processing of databank on land in Kerala. The new procedures of the Revenue Department are aimed at avoiding unnecessary application backlog over requests to convert the land category.

If the Revenue Division Officer (RDO) rejects the application for the conversion of unnotified land, the details of such properties will be included in the database.

The RDO could reject the application if the property fell within the definition of paddy field or wetland.

The Revenue Department's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has directed the RDOs to recommend the Local-level Monitoring Committees (LLMCs) to enter the details of such parcels of land in the database.

The SOP also directed RDO, taluk and village offices to dispose of the applications on priority basis, besides avoiding unnecessary procedures which are not specified in the relevant Act or rules. The details of the application should be entered in the register, even if the office concerned has an e-office facility.

Separate applications need not be submitted to make necessary changes in the land documents of properties, which the RDO or sub-collector had approved for conversion. The tahsildar (land records) should initiate further action based on the RDO/sub-collector's order.

All applications will be accepted through the Revenue Department website, www.revenue.kerala.gov.in. All documents, including those submitted to the RDO, will be forwarded to the village and agriculture officers. The final order will be issued after receiving the reports from the officers.

A fee of Rs 1,000 should be remitted for making applications online. If the applicant receives a favourable order, s/he should remit a fee proportionate to the specified land value.

The conversion of land will be recorded in the land records after the tahsildar forwards the RDO's order, after initiating further action, to the village officer. No fee has to be paid for converting land up to 25 cents. The relaxation will be extended to land converted before July 4, 1967, if relevant documents are presented.

Applications and documents required for land conversion

To make corrections if the land is mistakenly included in the database (Form 5):

Possession certificate, tax receipt, title deed, a certificate from the agriculture office stating the category in which the land is included.

For converting land up to 2023 ares or 49.99 cents (Form 6):

Receipt of fee (Rs 1,000) remitted, copies of tax receipt and title deed, sketch of the land prepared by the village officer or a licensed surveyor, a certificate from agriculture officer stating that the land is not included in the databank, building plan (if a building is planned), an affidavit in Rs 50 stamp paper stating that the land did not exceed 25 cents before December 30, 2017 (applicable only for cases eligible for conversion of land free of cost).

For converting land measuring more than 2023 ares (Form 7):

Receipt of fee (Rs 1,000) remitted, copies of tax receipt and title deed, sketch of the land prepared by the village officer or a licensed surveyor, a certificate from agriculture officer stating that the land is not included in the databank, building plan (if a building is planned), a sketch by the village officer or a licensed surveyor showing the 10 per cent land set aside for water conservation in blue and other areas in red.

For free conversion of land on producing documents showing the property was converted before July 4, 1967 (Form 9):

Copies of tax receipt and title deed, sketch of the land prepared by the village officer or a licensed surveyor, a certificate from agriculture officer stating that the land is not included in the databank, documents related the conversion of land before July 4, 1967, copy of the title deed to prove that the land was used for non-agriculture purposes, agreements to prove the land was converted, building tax receipt, licence issued by a government official or government agency, age of trees, sacred groves and structures on the property and statements of witnesses.