Covid deaths | Financial assistance for BPL families yet to be disbursed

Thiruvananthapuram: The financial assistance announced by the Kerala government to the kin of COVID-19 victims from the BPL (below poverty line) families is yet to be disbursed. The financial assistance is Rs 5,000 per month for three years.

Around 5,000 applications have been approved and around Rs 2.5 crore from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund had been transferred to the accounts of the Collectors. But the disbursal to the eligible people is delayed with the authorities reasoning that the revenue department has not issued an order on the procedure to release the amount.

For handing over the cheque on financial assistance from the Collectorate, the clerk should submit the file that will be checked by the junior superintendent. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) will then check the file again and the cheque register should be submitted and the signature of the Collector should be obtained.

A directive over the WhatsApp had said that the employees should complete the procedures via a single-user account for financial assistance using the Collector's PAN number. But the officials say that sanctioning aid without guidelines could lead to legal complications and irregularities later on, and hence the assistance for the BPL families is yet to be disbursed.

Ex-gratia payment

Meanwhile, the ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 to the families of Covid victims, as per the Supreme Court directive, has been handed over to 59,862 people so far. Till date, 68,074 people have died due to Covid in the state. Of this, kin of 63,527 victims have submitted the applications and 61,221 applications have been approved.

Compensation: Apply within 2 months

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has stated that the applications for the ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who had died due to Covid should be submitted within two months.

The applications for aid to the kin of those who died before March 22, 2022, should be submitted within 60 days from March 24, 2022. The directive is based on the Supreme Court order in this regard.

The kin of those who died after March 22, 2022, should submit the application for aid within 90 days of the death. The application should be processed within 30 days. Those who are unable to submit the application can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee. The committee will take a call on extending the deadline.

Aid to the kin of deceased nurses

Applications can be submitted for receiving financial assistance to the families of nurses, who died due to Covid or died in an accident while travelling to or from work. For details, check the website: www.nursingcouncil.kerala.gov.in