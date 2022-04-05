Road rage: Three held for beating up Crime Branch inspector in Kollam

Parippally, Kollam: Three men have been arrested for brutally beating up a Crime Branch inspector in broad daylight in Kollam. They attacked him for allegedly not giving way to their vehicle.

Paravur natives Manu, 33; Pradeesh, 30; and Rajesh, 34; were the arrested. The inspector of the Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch came under the attack. He is a native of Paravur.

The incident happened near Chirakkara temple around 3pm on Sunday. The inspector, along with two close relatives, was traveling in the car to Seematti Junction at Chathannoor.

The accused intercepted the inspector's car and attacked him. He fell after he was kicked and then was hit on the face with a stone. Also, they tried to strangle him, as per the statement given.

Though people crowded around, none came to the inspector's help as the assailants had created an atmosphere of terror. It was only after the police arrived at the spot that the inspector was taken to the Kollam Medical College Hospital.

The accused have been remanded. There are 3 cases against first accused Manu at the Paravur police station, according to cops.

A team of Parippally inspector A Aljabbar, Sub-Inspector A Anuroopa, Assisatnt Sub-Inspectors Shjahan and Nandan, and Civil Police Officers Anil and Anoop nabbed the culprits.