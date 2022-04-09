Kodungallur man held for molesting TN student in mall

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 09, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Dhanesh Dhanapalan.

A Kodungallur-native was arrested for molesting a female student who was part of a group from Tamil Nadu visiting Kerala.

The accused, Dhanesh Dhanapalan (44) was arrested by the Kalamassery Police on Saturday for allegedly grabbing the plus-two student at the Lulu Mall at Edappally here.

The group of students from Ootty had been on a tour of Kerala.

The other day, when they were visiting the mall, Telugu actor Yash was promoting his upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2' and there was a rush.

Dhanesh is accused of molesting the student in the rush. It is understood that the student had walked away, but he followed and then she screamed and alerted the public.

According to the police, he operates a battery shop in Kodungallur. The accused has been remanded.

