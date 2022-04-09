Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a collective of states "to fight, to resist" the central government and "create a truly federal India".

The DMK leader, who hailed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "one of the iron men of India" was speaking at the 23rd Party Congress of the CPM in Kannur.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'centre-state relations', which was marked by the presence of Congress leader KV Thomas, who had defied his party to participate.

Stalin accused the union government of decimating the powers of villages thus acting against the nation's constitution.

"The Union government has often breached the jurisdiction defined by the Indian Constitution and is encroaching on the powers of the states, intent on expanding its boundaries.

"I explicitly accuse the Union Government of having a tendency to concentrate powers with an intent to subjugate the states and local bodies, something that even the British didn’t undertake," said Stalin.

'Parliament devoid of debates'

"If our rulers in Delhi derive joy in subjugating and making the states crawl before them -- isn’t that treachery against the people?" asked Stalin.

"All acts are now legislated without any debate. Parliament is now devoid of any special, meaningful debates and there are no appropriate answers to any questions raised. The government in Delhi acts in a manner that is accountable to none.

"The Union BJP Government is now operating with impunity and thirst for power, to control even the co-operative societies in our villages.

"Given that they have a majority, they are executing every action with impunity. They think that all these acts can be implemented using the Office of Governor in each state."

'Unite for victory'

Stalin has called for the formation of a collective of states "to face and overcome these active efforts of disruption".

"We must form a collective of the chief ministers of South India, and then form a collective of chief ministers of all the states of India, separately.

"The Constitution of India needs to be amended to bestow more rights to the states. To make this happen, we must come together, united, looking beyond the boundaries of politics," said Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu leader said that victory was possible only if "like-minded political parties came together".

"That will ensure the sustenance of this country, the ideals of social justice, equality, and secularism.

"I hereby request every party to initiate action to ensure such a victory. Let us fight for state autonomy. Let us create a truly federal India. Red salute, comrades."