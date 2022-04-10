Six men arrested for raping 17-year-old girl for a year in Thodupuzha

Six men were arrested for raping a 17-year-old woman for nearly a year at Thodupuzha.

The incident came to light when the young woman complained of stomach pain and was found to be five months pregnant.

The hospital authorities informed the childline and the Thodupuzha Police who tracked down six men who allegedly raped the young woman at various places.

The survivor was living with her sick mother after her father abandoned them.

A man called Baby, who knew her situation, introduced her to Thodupuzha-native Thankachan, promising her a job. Thankachan raped her.

Later, Koodikkulam-native Chacko, Binu from Edavetty, Sajeev of Vellaramkunnu, Ramapuram-native Thankachan and Perinthalmanna-native Johnson are also accused of raping the young woman.

They have been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The Thodupuzha Police suspect the involvement of more men and are probing the case.