Youth who killed his parents surrenders before police

Published: April 10, 2022 12:01 PM IST Updated: April 11, 2022 10:52 AM IST
Subran, Chandrika, accused Anish

Thrissur: A 38-year-old who killed his parents after a trivial squabble surrendered before the police in the wee hours of Monday.

Anish had fled soon after killing his parents on Sunday. He had owned up to the murder to the police in a telephone call.

As a manhunt was on, Anish gave himself up and arrived at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Thrissur at about 4 am on Monday.

His arrest was registered at the Thrissur East police station where he was taken.

Subramanian and his wife Chandrika were killed on Sunday morning by Anish after a quarrel over planting a mango sapling. 

